New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: On May 25th, Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow Super Giants dominated the group stage of the tournament alongside Gujarat Titans and made it into the IPL Playoffs at the 3rd spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, RCB's journey to the IPL playoffs was a literal roller coaster ride. Bangalore performed well in starting 6 games of the tournament but gradually lost pace and managed to stick up to the 4th position at the end.

The Eliminator of the cash-rich league will be a game where the winning team will move on to play with Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 while the losing team will be eliminated and their IPL 2022 will finally end on Wednesday. Both the teams would look to display some class cricket in order to win IPL 2022 eliminator.

Here are key players to watch out for in Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Clash:

Faf du Plessis

The new RCB skipper is one of the top scorers for the Bangalore franchise. Opening the innings, Faf has displayed some fiery batting for the team in the league stage of the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli

Although, Virat Kohli's IPL 2022 is one of the worst seasons for him. No one can underestimate Virat Kohli and his batting. The star batsman almost got back his form in a crucial match against Gujarat Titans which led RCB to get 2 points that helped them enter the playoffs.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka's spinner is the lead spinner of Royal Challengers Bangalore and currently dominating the bowler's side in the tournament alongside ex-RCBian Yuzvendra Chahal. The cricketer ended the league stage with 24 scalps in 14 games at an average of 15.08 and an economy of 7.38. His performance in Eliminator against LSG will be crucial.

KL Rahul

It will not be wrong to credit Lucknow Super Giant's success in this year's IPL to the team skipper. KL for Lucknow Super Giants has scored 537 runs in 14 matches of league stage with 2 hundred and 3 half-centuries at a strike rate of 135.26. If KL Rahul maintained his form, he can make LSG win quite easily.

Quinton de Kock

LSG opener alongside KL Rahul cruised Lucknow's ship to the IPL Playoffs. The star South African batsman this year has scored 502 runs in 14 matches with a century and 5 half-centuries at a strike rate of 149.4. His performance will impact the match a lot.

