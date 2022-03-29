New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Faf Du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the 6th match of the Indian Premier League on 30th March 2022. The match between the two franchises will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai from 7:30 pm. RCB despite their fantastic performance with the bat had lost their match against PBKS while KKR had won their first and this edition's opener against CSK.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, and probable playing XI of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders:

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Navi Mumbai stadium bestows reasonable bounce to the bowlers while one can anticipate a rather high-scoring match with average score of 160-70.

Weather Forecast:

The temperature at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai is expected to hover around 39°C on the matchday with 32% humidity and 21 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Dream 11

Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel (VC), Mohammed Siraj

Probable Playing XI

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Baba Indirajith, Aman Hakim Khan, Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Sam Billings (wicket-keeper), Sheldon Jackson (wicket-keeper), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratene, Sunil Narine, Rashik Salam, Varun Chakravarthy, and Umesh Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudesai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Williey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Anuj Rawat (wicket-keeper), Finn Allen (wicket-keeper), Luvinith Sisodia, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazelwood, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Karn Sharma, and Siddarth Kaul.

Posted By: Ashita Singh