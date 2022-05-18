Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: IPL 2022, is at its last stage where teams are fighting to enter top 4 in order to qualify for the playoffs. As the cash-rich league group stage is about to end, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Gujarat Titans in the 67th game of the tournament on May 19th, 2022. The match between the teams will be played at Wankhede Stadium starting at 7:30 pm.

Here's everything you need to know from the pitch report, about the match between Bangalore and Gujarat:

RCB vs GT: Pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede stadium is expected to assist batsmen during the game as it has done in the previous games. The toss winning team choosing to bat first will have an added advantage.

RCB vs GT: Dream 11

Faf du Plessis, Wriddhiman Saha, Rajat Patidar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

RCB vs GT Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2, Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Shahabaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Titans: 1 Wriddhiman Saha, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Matthew Wade / Lockie Ferguson, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Yash Dayal, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Mohammed Shami.

RCB vs GT: Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.

