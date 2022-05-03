Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday (May 4) in the 49th game of IPL. The match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune at 7:30 pm. RCB will hope to etch a win and return to the top 4 to resume their journey towards the playoffs while CSK under MS captaincy will need this win to keep their playoffs run alive.

Here's everything from the pitch report, Dream 11 to the probable playing XI for the 49th match of IPL between RCB vs CSK:

RCB vs CSK: Pitch Report:

The pitch at MCA is expected to provide a lot of help to the batters as in the previous match. The team winning the toss can look to bat first for an advantage in the game.

RCB vs CSK: Dream 11

1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Rajat Patidar, 6 Suyansh Prabhudesai, 7 MS Dhoni, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Mukesh Choudhary, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Harshal Patel.

RCB vs CSK: Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2, Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Suyansh Prabhudesai, 6 Shahabaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3. Robin Uthappa, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Shivam Dube / Simarjeet Singh 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni, 8 Mitchell Santner / Moeen Ali, 9 Mukesh Choudhary, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Dwaine Pretorious.

RCB vs CSK: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Captain, wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati.

Posted By: Ashita Singh