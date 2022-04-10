New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio-bubble following the death of a family member. According to a Dainik Jagran report, Harshal has lost his sister, who was not well for quite some time during the 18th match of IPL when RCB was playing against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

The pacer left the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family right after the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night. Meanwhile, RCB won the match by 7 wickets handing them their fourth straight defeat.

"Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. It was his sister. He did not take the team bus back to Mumbai from Pune," said an IPL source.

As per the latest reports, Harshal will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12. The 31-year old Harshal, who leads Haryana in domestic cricket, has been one of the most improved cricketers in the last two years.

The all-rounder also has been the star performer for RCB over the past couple of seasons and the franchise bought him back in the mega auction for Rs 10.75 cr. He finished as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, bagging the prestigious Purple Cap, and claimed 32 wickets last season at 14.34.

Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav (68*) bailed MI out, helping them reach 151/6. In response, Harshal spread his magic and took 2 wickets and RCB openers added 50 runs before Anuj Rawat (66) and Virat Kohli shared another solid stand. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB will face Chennai Super Kings in their next match on Tuesday.

Posted By: Ashita Singh