New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction is near and it seems teams are looking forward to bidding on some class players in the upcoming auctions. India white-ball cricket batter Shreyas Iyer seems to be in demand by many teams in the auction. As per media reports, franchises including RCB, KKR, and PBKS are likely to bid on this one-day cricket star.

Shreyas Iyer will make his presence felt in the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa, in the tournament had parted ways with Delhi Capitals (DC) on the retention day of IPL.

According to a report filed by TimesofIndia, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking forward to get the services of Iyer at the mega auction.

“Post Virat Kohli quitting the RCB captaincy, RCB are really interested in having Iyer as their next captain. Expect them to bid aggressively for the Mumbaikar in next month’s auction in Bangalore,” said a source who is tracking the developments closely.

The report further added that at last season's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are also in the race to acquire Shreyas Iyer in the upcoming mega auction.

“The Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are also expected to eye him in the auction,” the source said.

“Iyer is set to be the hottest property this IPL Auction. Multiple franchises are seeing him as the leader of their squad. His performance, leadership skills will make their bid big for Iyer”, source tracking IPL Auctions very closely.

The 27-year-old player has the experience of leading an IPL side before, In the 2020 season of the tournament, Iyer led the Delhi Capitals (DC) to the summit clash of the tournament, and went down to Mumbai Indians in finals.

Meanwhile, the mega auction is likely to be held in the second week, 12 and 13 of February in Bangalore.

Posted By: Ashita Singh