New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday "relinquished" Chennai Super Kings captaincy which was handed back to veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the team lost six out of its eight matches in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," CSK said in a statement.

Jadeja's own game has also suffered due to the pressure that comes with leadership responsibility as he has scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games so far.

"Jadeja is clearly struggling with the bat, which is not a good sign. It is very important for him to perform with the willow because, if he keeps failing in the same manner, things will get extremely tough for the Chennai Super Kings. The pressure of captaincy is clearly showing on him," former India opener Aakash Chopra had said on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, ahead of the IPL 2022 season, MS Dhoni had relinquished the CSK captaincy leaving the Indian Premier League and Chennai Super Kings fans shocked. Ravindra Jadeja was named the captain of the franchise for the IPL 2022.

Since its inaugural edition in 2008, MS Dhoni had led CSK in every season of IPL. He captained the team to four titles, with the latest one coming last year.

CSK will play their ninth game of IPL this season on Sunday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The match will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their chances hang on a thread presently as CSK has acquired just four wins in eight matches.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha