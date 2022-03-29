Pune | Jagran Sports Desk: With Yuzvendra Chahal spinning his magic with ball to claim 3 wickets off just 22 runs, Rajasthan Royals beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune.

Chasing a massive 211-run target, Sunrisers team got off to the worst possible start losing skipper Kane Williamson in the second over of the innings as Prasidh Krishna dismissed him caught in the first slip for 2.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna struck for the second time in his next over dismissing Rahul Tripathi for a duck caught behind by wicket-keeper and captain Sanju Samson to leave Hyderabad in a spot of bother at 7 for 2 in a wicket-maiden over.

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult too joined the party dismissing Nicholas Pooran leg before wicket for a duck as Hyderbad were left tottering at 9/3.

At the end of Powerplay Hyderabad scratched their way to 14 for 3.

Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced into the attack and the wily leg-spinner got a wicket in his second ball dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 9. He was caught by Shimron Hetmyer.

In the second ball of his next over, Chahal got a wicket dismissing Abdul Samad for 4 caught by Riyan Parag as Hyderabad lost half of their side for only 39.

The 2016 champions somehow scratched their way to the 50-run mark in the 13th over as Aiden Markram showed some fight. Romario Shepherd also hit consecutive sixes to Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Chahal got his third scalp dismissing Romario Shepherd for 24 shattering his stumps to put Hyderabad in further trouble at 78 for 6 breaking the 41-run partnership. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 3/22 in his four overs.

Washington Sundar joined Markram and batted aggressively to take Hyderabad's total beyond the 100-run mark. Sundar went on to hit five fours and two sixes to score 40 off 14 balls.

Markram and Sundar put on 55 runs for the seventh wicket. Boult finally broke the partnership dismissing Sundar caught by Hetmyer. Markram went on to score a half-century and remained unbeaten on 57 off 41 balls as Hyderabad could only score 149/7 in 20 overs falling 61 runs short of Rajasthan's total.

Earlier in the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the wicket of wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler in the fifth ball but unfortunately, he overstepped and due to no-ball the decision was overturned.

Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal batted consciously in the beginning and then in the fourth over the English wicket-keeper batter struck 21 runs to Umran Malik in his very first over to take the team's total to 34 in four overs without the loss of any wicket.

In the very next over Washington Sundar was introduced into the attack and he, too, went for 18 as Rajasthan reached the 50-run mark in the fifth over. At the end of the powerplay, the inaugural champions had scored 58 runs without the loss of any wicket.

Medium-pacer Romario Shepherd was once again introduced into the attack dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal caught by Aiden Markram for 20 as the Guyanese got his maiden IPL wicket to leave Rajasthan at 58/1.

Captain Sanju Samson walked into bat and he started off aggressively hitting boundaries and sixes. In the ninth over, Umran Malik was once again introduced into the attack and the Kashmiri pacer got the prized scalp of Buttler for 35 off 27 balls, caught behind by wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran.

Sanju Samson was hardly affected by the dismissal of Buttler and he kept on scoring runs by hitting boundaries and sixes. Devdutt Padikkal too gave his captain good support from the other end to take the team's total beyond the triple-figure mark in 11 overs.

The 73-run partnership was finally broken when pacer Umran Malik cleaned up Padikkal for 41 off 29 balls to take his second wicket of the match and leave Rajasthan at 148/3.

Samson notched up his half-century in just 25 balls to take Rajasthan Royals' total beyond the 150-run mark in 15.3 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally got the prized scalp of Samson dismissing him for 55 from 27 balls, caught by Abdul Samad. The fall of the captain's wicket did not put brakes on the scoring by Rajasthan Royals as Shimron Hetmyer batted brilliantly to take his team's total beyond the 200-run mark.

Hetmyer was dismissed for 32 from 13 balls as T Natarajan cleaned him up and he also dismissed Riyan Parag for 14 in the 20th over as Rajasthan set Hyderabad's a 211-run target.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik 2/39) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 149/7 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 57*, Washington Sundar 40; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/22, Prasidh Krishna 2/16)

With ANI inputs

Posted By: Mukul Sharma