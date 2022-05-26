Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: The Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday. The match will begin at 7.30 pm.

Here's everything you need to know about the weather forecast, pitch report, dream 11 prediction, probable playing XI and full squad of the game between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Weather Forecast:

The sky in Ahmedabad on May 27 is expected to remain partly cloudy, with a 3 per cent chance of rain. The humidity is expected to be around 51 per cent and the temperature will hover between 29 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will likely favour the batsmen. The average first innings score here is 174 in T20Is, while that in the second innings is 166.

Dream XI:

Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, and Trent Boult.

Probable Playing XI;

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, and Obed McCoy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, and Mohammed Siraj.

Full Squad:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, and Corbin Bosch.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, and Siddharth Kaul.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma