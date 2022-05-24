Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: In what was a absolutely thrilling game, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, thanks to a blistering innings from David Miller, here at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday to qualify for the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Asked to bat first on a good batting track, Rajasthan did not get the desired start, losing their opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for just 3 runs to Yash Dayal. However, skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler had other ideas as they helped their side regain momentum.

Buttler, who now has 718 runs in 15 games, scored a 56-ball 89, hitting two sixes and 12 fours, while Samson's 26-ball 47 consisted of three sixes and five fours.

Although Buttler struggled initially, scoring just 39 off his first 38 balls, he made a strong comeback to smack another 50 off his next 18 deliveries faced. He also got two reprieves first on 43 when Hardik Pandya slipped to miss a sitter, and then Rashid Khan grassed him on 69.

Gujarat pacers - Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph - struggled with their line length as Samson and Butler made full use of that to help their side set a 189-run target for Hardik's side.

Talking about Gujarat's innings, they also struggled initially, losing Wriddhiman Saha for a two-ball duck. However, Shubman Gill (35 off 21 balls) and Matthew Wade (35 off 30 balls) helped in putting Gujarat's run chase back on track.

Later, Miller, along with skipper Hardik, helped in finishing the game for Gujarat. While Miller scored a 38-ball 68 (five sixes and three fours), Hardik smacked a 27-ball 40 with five fours.

Gujarat Titans have now become the first team to qualify for the final of the IPL 2022 that will be played on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, all hopes are not lost for Rajasthan Royals as they still have a chance to qualify for final, thanks to the qualifier 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma