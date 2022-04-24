New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League is in the mid of the whole tournament as 37 out of a total of 70 games have been played. So far, IPL 2022 has been unpredictable, with the inclusion of two new teams dynamics of the game have clearly changed. Currently, teams namely Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the top 4 on the IPL points table 2022. As the tournament is moving forward it is only getting more competitive for all teams to mark their spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs.

According to the rules, out of all the teams, the top 4 teams with the highest points and NRR on the points will qualify for the second stage of IPL 2022 which is the playoffs. However, it is too early now for anyone to name those 4 teams. However, if we look at the current points table and net run rate and team performances GT, RCB, RR, DC, LSG, SRH will have a tough competition to end up in the top 4 while teams like KKR, PBKS, CSK and MI will have to hustle a little more to reach playoffs.

IPL 2022: All possible playoff contenders

All teams with 14 points and above are eligible to qualify for the playoffs. However, only the top 4 teams with the highest points will actually qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Keeping the current IPL 2022 points table in mind, Gujarat Titans with 12 points and 6 wins, SRH with 10 points and 5 wins, RR with 5 wins and 10 points, RCB with 10 points and 5 wins and LSG with 8 points and 4 wins are the top contenders for qualifying in the playoffs. Meanwhile, DC KKR and PBKS with 6 points each then they will have a tough fight as they will have to win every match to remain in the run for playoffs that too with higher margins.

If we talk about the current MI and CSK who are currently at the bottom of the table with 0 and 4 points respectively then only a miracle with huge margins can only keep MI in the run of playoffs while CSK’s chances are also very thin to qualify in the playoffs.

Note- For teams such as KKR, DC, PBKS and CSK other teams' performance will also play a major role to keep their IPL 2022 playoffs run alive.

Now, let's assume GT won all its 7 remaining matches then it will have 26 points while SRH and RR will have 24 points each if they won all their matches from here on. RCB and LSG will be 4th with 22 points and DC, PBKS will have 20 points each and KKR, CSK will have 18 points each at max. However, it is not possible as all the teams have to play among selves and that means if one team wins chances to qualify of for the other team decreases.

As per all possible mathematical equations and permutation combinations, it is likely that Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad can easily qualify for the playoffs while, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will have to win at least 4 games to compete with the other teams while for PBKS and CSK all the remaining matches are important.

