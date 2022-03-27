New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 15th edition of IPL has started with a bang! On Sunday, in Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, batsman Ishan Kishan hit some big boundaries to register his first 50 of the season. Ishan Kishan who was bought for Rs 15.25 crore in IPL Auction by five-time champions smashed an unbeaten 81 while skipper Rohit played a crucial knock of 41.

In doing so, the 23-year-old batsman achieved many feats. Now, Ishan Kishan is the third MI player to get a third consecutive half-century for Mumbai Indians. He joined legendary Sachin Tendulkar and South Africa's Quinton de Kock in the elite list.

For the unversed, Ishan Kishan became the most expensive Indian player in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He also equaled Yuvraj Singh and become the most expensive auctioned player who at the beginning of the IPL season got a 50-plus score. In 2014, had also scored a half-century when he was bought for a colossal sum of ₹14 crores by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, fans are hailing the 23-year-old batsman on the internet. Many are saying that he proved why he was the most expensive player in the auction while others said Ishan Kishan has more potential.

Meanwhile, after getting to bat first Mumbai Indians amassed a total of 177/5 in their assigned twenty overs. M Debutant Tilak Verma also chipped in with a 15-ball 22 cameo and another new face Tim David scored 12 off 8 balls, which included a six. On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav plucked three wickets in his spell while conceding 18 runs. Also, despite Ishan Kishan's heroics, Mumbai Indians failed to win the match by 4 wickets

