New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Finally, the Indian Premier League 2022 have got its top 4 teams who qualified for the 2022 playoffs. In this year's tournament the two new franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants dominated the points table by being at number 1 and 2 respectively. However, GT were the ones who qualified for the playoffs first with 20 points. Rajasthan Royals were the second one to qualify, followed by Lucknow Super Giants at third position and Royal Challengers Bangalore at 4th after a mind-blowing and interesting contribution made by Mumbai Indians.

Here are all the details you need about the Qualifiers and Eliminators of IPL 2022:

Qualifier 1:

Number 1 team Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 which will be played on May 24th, Tuesday at 7:30 pm in Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Eliminator:

The number 3 team in the points table, Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator game of IPL 2022 on May 25th Wednesday at 7:30 pm in Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Qualifier 2

In the 2nd qualifier, the winner of the eliminator vs the losing team of the first qualifier will face each other in Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad starting at 7:30 pm.

IPL 2022 Finals

In the final of IPL 2022, the winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of qualifier 2 will face each to fight for the title this year at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad starting at 8:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Punjab Kings in the last match of the league stage of the cash-rich league on May 22nd. Also, the IPL qualifier and Eliminators will be broadcasted on the Star Sports network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh