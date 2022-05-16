New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: So far, in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League only Gujarat Titans with 18 points have qualified for the playoffs. Now, after Lucknow Super Giants were defeated by Rajasthan Royals, the playoff scenario got a little complicated.

The following result led to the two teams exchanging places in the IPL table, with RR taking the second place that was occupied by LSG and the latter moving down, while it placed GT on top giving it a 4 points strength to end in the top 2. Meanwhile, 7 teams that are LSG, RR, PBKS, DC, KKR, SRH, and RCB are still fighting to reserve their berths in the top 4 teams for the qualifier. Here let's take a look at the playoff scenarios for the rest of 3 spots.

RR- Rajasthan Royals

The Royals are currently at 16 points in 13 matches, NRR: 0.304 and their place in the top 4 are almost confirmed until and unless RR loses big at the end of the league stage. It can only be knocked out if it loses its last league game against CSK by a huge margin and fourth-placed RCB will have to win their last league game by a big margin for RR to drop below fourth.

LSG- Lucknow Super Giants

The Giants are currently at 16 points in 13 matches, NRR: 0.262 and are the 3rd strongest team after GT and RR. With as many points as RR, they are also just as strongly placed to make it to the playoffs. They have one match left against KKR, one of the teams who still have an outside chance to make it to the top four. If LSG gets knocked out, they will have to lose big in their next which is their last game of the season with the difference being more than 75 runs.

RCB- Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB have one match left this season and against Gujarat Titans. While they are currently placed fourth, the fact that they have a net run rate of -0.323 will be a disadvantage for them. To secure a berth in the playoffs, they will have to beat Gujarat Titans and get to 16 points themselves and even then, there is a chance that they could be pipped by DC.

DC- Delhi Capitals

To qualify, DC will have to win 2 of their remaining matches. If they win both of their next two matches, they will reach 16 points and could possibly replace RCB in fourth place.

PBKS- Punjab Kings

It's a tough road ahead for PBKS, they will also have to win both their matches against DC and SRH to qualify in the playoffs that too with a big margin and hope that RCB losses to GT.

SRH- Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH have seen it all this season. They have gone from going on a winning streak of five matches to then having a losing streak of as many games. For qualifying for playoffs, SRH needs to win their last two matches by huge margins and then hope that none of the other teams gets to 14 points.

KKR- Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR will have to win their last game with as much margin as possible, preferably. And then hope that RCB loses to GT and stay on 14 points and the winner of DC vs PBKS also loses their last game. In that situation, five sides will finish with 14 points and NRR will come into the picture.

Posted By: Ashita Singh