New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Premier League's player auction is the next big thing after IPL itself that garners a lot of attention. Ahead of the Mega Auction for IPL 2022, which is scheduled for January 2022, all the eight existing teams will officially announce the list of players that the franchises will retain and release for the upcoming tournament in the IPL 2022 Player Retention Ceremony.

On Tuesday, on the day of the deadline to submit the names of the players retained by franchises, teams will announce the list of players who will be playing for sure for the respective teams in the IPL 2022.

Preparations for the Mega Auction 2022 started way before when BCCI selected two whole new franchises for IPL season 15 that is Lucknow and Ahmedabad. As per BCCI, each team is allowed to retain a maximum of four players from their current squad. The limit is one more than what was allowed during the 2018 auction.

Amid all the speculations, the eyes are more likely to be set for players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma who currently belong to CSK, RCB, and MI. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the three superstars have been retained by their respective franchises but an official confirmation is yet to come.

Here's everything that you want to know about the live streaming of IPL 2022 Player Retention:

When will the IPL 2022 player retention list be announced?

The IPL 2022 players retention list will be announced on November 30, Tuesday.

What time will the IPL 2022 player retention announcement begin?

The announcement is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL Player Retention 2022 ceremony?

Star Sports Network holds the rights for broadcasting the tournament. Viewers can tune in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD to watch the event live.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 Player Retention?

The IPL 2022 Player Retention ceremony will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh