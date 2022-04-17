New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out the match 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad of the Indian Premier League on Sunday (April 17) due to a toe injury he suffered during net practice. Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan took charge and while the toss informed about the incident.

Stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan informed at the toss that Mayank injured his toe while training on Saturday but should be fine for the next game against Delhi Capitals on April 20. Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings has replaced Mayank in the playing XI of the team against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

"Mayank injured his toe while training yesterday. He should fine be for the next game," said Dhawan.

"Mayank got hit on his toe, he should be fine for the next game. So, there's just one change for us - Prabhsimran is in. We are performing well without depending on individuals - need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, we're working on it. The team is new and we're taking time to settle. The toss could be an advantage, it's a bit sticky, the ball could turn, but if we put up a good total, we can put them under pressure," said Dhawan after during toss.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match. Punjab Kings are in the fifth spot in the points table with three wins and two losses in five matches. In their previous match, they beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 12 runs.

Earlier, CSK player Deepak Chahar who was bought for Rs 14 crores in the IPL 2022 was ruled of IPL 2022 due to back injury. After getting ruled out of the tournament, Deepak took to social media and wrote, “Sorry Guys. Unfortunately, I will be missing out this season of IPL due to an injury. Really wanted to play but will come back better and stronger like I’ve always done. Thanks for always supporting me with your love and wishes. Need your blessings. See ya soon."

Posted By: Ashita Singh