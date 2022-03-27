Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: The third match of IPL 2022 will see Punjab Kings squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the team are yet to win an IPL title with an infamous tag of being ‘the chokers of IPL’. The match will be played at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, starting 7: 30PM on March 27, 2022.

PBKS vs RCB: Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 29°C on the matchday with 65 per cent humidity and 11 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game.

PBKS vs RCB: Pitch Report

The experts claim that the matches at Dr DY Patil stadium can fare the scores in the vicinity of 160-170 with pretty much ease. The surface supports decent bounce to the bowlers.

PBKS vs RCB: Expected Playing-XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Top picks for Dream11 prediction

Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga

PBKS vs RCB: Suggested Dream11 formation

Anuj Rawat (WK), Faf du Plessis (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahipal Lomror, Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli cannot wait to get on the field for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. IPL 2022 will begin with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

And RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on Sunday. An 'excited' Kohli on Saturday shared pictures from his training session.

"Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL are in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts," Virat Kohli said on Koo.

