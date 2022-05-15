Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: In the 64th match of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will face each other to survive in the playoffs race on May 16th. The match between the two teams will be played at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Currently, Delhi Capitals is at the 5th position on the points table and would look to defeat Punjab Kings to make their playoff journey a little smoother. On the other hand, Punjab Kings is at the 7th position on the IPL points table and their Playoff race is as good as over, however, they would look to end their IPL 2022 on a positive note.

Here's everything from the Pitch report to Dream 11 of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab and Delhi on May 16th:

PBKS vs DC: Pitch Report

The pitch at DY Patil ground has a decent bounce to the bowlers but often it stays true. The pitch is expected to offer help to both departments.

PBKS vs DC: Dream 11

Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone (VC), Mitchell Marsh (C), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya

PBKS vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya

PBKS vs DC: Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

