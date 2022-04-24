New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings will face Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings in the 38th match of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League on April 25th. The match between the two teams will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 pm. Punjab and Chennai both the teams are both struggling in the current edition of IPL. CSK has won 2 games and stands at 9th position while PBKS has won 3 games and stands at 8th position in the points table.

Here's everything from the pitch report to Dream XI predictions for the match between Chennai and Punjab:

PBKS vs CSK: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is high scoring one and is expected to assist both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match.

PBKS vs CSK: Dream XI prediction

Mayank Agarwal, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Vaibhav Arora.

PBKS vs CSK: Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan / Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwaine Pretorious.

PBKS vs CSK: Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati.

