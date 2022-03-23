New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Under Mayank Agarwal's leadership, Punjab Kings will start their Indian Premier League IPL 2022 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27. The very first match of the franchise will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm. Punjab Kings is one of the three already existing franchises which have not won any IPL title so far and under new and young captaincy will be looking forward to starting fresh this year.

Ahead of IPL 2022, Preity Zinta owned-franchise had retained Mayank Agarwal while on the mega auction they bought Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, and Jonny Bairstow, among others. With a new team and a new Captain, PBKS would look to bring the title home this time.

Punjab Kings schedule for IPL 2022, here:

March 27: PBKS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 1: PBKS vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 3: PBKS vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 8: PBKS vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 13: PBKS vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 17:PBKS vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 20:PBKS vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 25: PBKS vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 29: PBKS vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 3: PBKS vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 7: PBKS vs Rajasthan Royals, 3:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 13: PBKS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM, Brabourne Stadium

May 16: PBKS vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 22: PBKS vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

Punjab Kings Full Squad: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Prerak Mankand, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell, Shahrukh Khan, Baltej Singh, Ansh Patel, Rishi Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Arshdeep Singh, Odean Smith, Sandeep Singh, Writtick Chaterjee, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Ishan Porell, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Vaibhav Arora.

