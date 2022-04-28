New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In arguably the best 4 overs of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), Sunrisers Hyderabad's pacing marvel Umran Malik on Wednesday clinched a fifer but destiny had some other plans. Umran Malik's extraordinary bowling skills went in vain after a last over blitz from Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan who led his team to yet another dramatic win to reinforce their position on top of the table.

The young pacer from Jammu and Kashmir scalped all the wickets in the Titans' innings on a pitch which was not for the fast bowlers. It was Malik's first five-wicket haul in the IPL and his bowling prowess further amplified calls for him to be fast-tracked into the national team, especially with a T20 World Cup coming up in Australia later this year.

Umran Malik is not just impressing the cricket pundits but also blowing away the politicians of the country with his extraordinary bowling skills and sheer pace. After Shashi Tharoor, another Congress leader heaped praise for the 22-year-old pacer aftre his marvel performance in Thursday's match against Gujarat Titans.

Congress leader P Chidambaram, after the match between SRH and GT on Wednesday hailed Umran Malik and urged the BCCI to induct him into the team immediately. He even asked the BCCI to provide him with an exclusive coach to enhance his skills and get the maximum out of him. Chidambaram said that sheer pace and agression of the 22-year-old is a sigh to behold.

"The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way. The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold. After today's performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL," Chidambaram tweeted. "The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team," he added in another tweet.

The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way



The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold



After today’s performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 27, 2022

Earlier last week, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lauded the SRH pacer and called for his induction in the Indian Cricket Team. Tharoor's praise came after Malik clinched four wickets against Punjab Kings which helped SRH won the match.

"We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez!" he had tweeted.

We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik https://t.co/T7yLb1JapM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik has so far picked 15 wickets in IPL 2022 playing 8 matches in which he has bowled 30 overs. Only Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is ahead of him in the purple cap race, the award given to the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan