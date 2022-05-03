New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: BCCI on Tuesday finally locked the IPL 2022 playoffs venue and final venue. BCCI Secretary in a statement said that the Playoff Stage of IPL 2022 will be held in Ahmedabad & Kolkata. He told news agency ANI that IPL 2022 finals will be held in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium. He also revealed the dates of women's IPL this years and announced the venues for the same

"I am pleased to announce that the Playoff Stage of the IPL 2022 will be held in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The mega final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 along with Qualifier 2 on May 27. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 24 and May 25 respectively," Jay Shah said.

Both Kolkata and Ahmedabad hosted the limited-overs series between India and West Indies in February. While the ODI leg was played in Ahmedabad behind closed doors, 75 per cent crowd capacity was allowed in the T20I series that followed in Kolkata.

Jay Shah confirmed that Pune will host a three-team Women's T20 Challenge from May 23 to May 28.

"The Women's T20 Challenge resumes this year and Pune will host the fourth edition of the tournament. The dates of matches will be on May 23, May 24, May 26 and Final on May 28," he said.

The four grounds used for the matches so far are in Maharashtra itself, namely: Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Posted By: Ashita Singh