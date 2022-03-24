New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the start of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday handed over the captaincy of CSK to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The development came two days prior to IPL 2022 opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday.

The franchise confirmed the news on their website, adding that "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond".

Dhoni, the second most successful captain in IPL history, has been the CSK captain since the league's inception in 2008. With this, Ravindra Jadeja became only the third player to captain Chennai Super Kings after MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, who led the team in Champions League 2012.

According to CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan, MS Dhoni wanted to smoothly transfer the power to Jadeja, who, he thinks is in his prime form and is able to lead the team in IPL 2022. Jadeja has been an essential part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012 and has proved his mettle time and again for his team with the bowl and the bat.

"MS Dhoni was thinking about it. He felt it is the right time to hand over captaincy to Jadeja. He feels Jaddu is also in prime form of his career and it is the ideal time for him lead CSK. What will be good for the franchise must be [in the] back of his mind," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, said after the announcement.

In this year's IPL mega auctions, Chennai Super Kings had retained Jadeja as the first-choice player for Rs 16 crore. Apart from Jadeja and Dhoni, CSK had retained England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan