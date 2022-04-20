New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The most awaited clash of IPL 2022 is here! On Thursday, April 21st, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League. The match will be played at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai at 7:30 pm. The upcoming match between the two bottom teams on the IPL points table will be an interesting one as MI would look to open its winning account while CSK will fight to make way for IPL 2022 qualifiers.

Here's everything you need to know about the 33rd match of the IPL 2022 between CSK and MI:

MI vs CSK: Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is likely to play neutral and favour both batsmen and bowlers. As per earlier games, pacers are likely to get assisted by the pitch and spinners might get help in the later part.

MI vs CSK: Weather Forecast

The temperature at DY Patil Stadium at Navi Mumbai is expected to hover around 39°C during the matchday with 31 percent humidity and 21 km/hr wind speed. There are 10 per cent chances of precipitation during the game.

MI vs CSK: Dream XI prediction

Ishan Kishan (MI), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Shivam Dube (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Dewald Brevis (MI), Ravindra Jadeja, (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK)

MI vs CSK: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan / Adam Milne / Dwayne Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills/Riley Meredith.

MI vs CSK: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Posted By: Ashita Singh