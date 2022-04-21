Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: It's the Dhoni magic! Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday finished off in style for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Ravindra Jadeja's side defeated Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) - the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, the Chennai Super Kings did a decent job by restricting Mumbai Indians to 155. Mumbai had a horrible start to their innings after the lost skipper Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan for a duck.

Soon they lost Dewald Brevis for just 4 to make things worst for them. However, Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 21) and Tilak Varma stabilised the innings for Mumbai. Varma went on to make his second IPL fifty, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Varma also got decent support from Hrithik Shokeen and Kieron Pollard, who made 25 and 14 runs respectively. In the end, Jaydev Unadkat's 9-ball 19 helped Mumbai reach 155 for the loss of seven wickets inside their 20 overs.

Things, however, didn't start in the right even for Chennai after they lost their in-form batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad for a golden duck to Daniel Sams. However, Robin Uthappa (30) and Mitchell Santner (11) brought things back on track for Chennai to help them recover from the early loss.

Later, wickets tumbled for Chennai after they lost Santner, Uthappa, Shivam Dube (13), and skipper Ravindra Jadeja (3) cheaply, but Ambati Rayudu (40 off 35) kept the scoreboard moving for his side.

Following Rayudu's wicket, it looked that Mumbai might finally won their first game of this season, but Dhoni (28 off 13) Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14) had other ideas. The two shared a short partnership to put pressure back on Mumbai.

The two also smashed Jaydev Unadkat (2/48) for 12 runs in the 18th over, but Jasprit Bumrah (0/29) kept Mumbai in the race. In the 20th over, which was bowled by Unadkat, Chennai needed 17 runs, which they managed to chase easily in the end, thanks to Dhoni, handing Mumbai their seventh loss on the trot.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 155 for 7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 32; Mukesh Choudhary 3/19, Dwyane Bravo 2/36)

Chennai Super Kings: 156 for 7 in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 40, Robin Uthappa 30, MS Dhoni 28 not out; Daniel Sams 4/30)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma