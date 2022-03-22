New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will start their campaign for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from March 27 against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Under Rohit, Mumbai Indians have won five titles of the IPL - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 - and the franchise would hope to bag another title this year.

Ahead of the beginning of the IPL 2022, the MI retained four players - Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard. However, they bought 21 players, spending Rs 15.25 crore.

With this, they would hope to get another title after failing to qualify for the playoffs last year. Following is the full schedule of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2022:

March 27 - DC vs MI - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 2 - MI vs RR - 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 6 - KKR vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 9 - RCB vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 13 - MI vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 16 - MI vs LSG - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 21 - MI vs CSK - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 24 - LSG vs MI - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 30 - RR vs MI - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 6 - GT vs MI - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 9 - MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 12 - CSK vs MI - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 17 - MI vs SRH - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 21 - MI vs DC - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewlad Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Daniel Sams, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, and Basil Thampi.

