New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-awaited auction for Indian Premier League 2022 was rumoured to be held in January, but now as per the latest reports, the mega auction of players for IPL has been shifted to February 2022.

Ahead of IPL 2022, BCCI had added two new teams Lucknow and Ahemdabad taking the overall team count to 10. Although BCCI has not announced any date for the mega-auction of players for the upcoming T20 tournament as per a report, the date has now been shifted to February and the event will most likely be 2-day event.

According to Cricket.com, “. Bangalore and Hyderabad have emerged as the two frontrunner cities for the IPL 2022 auction to be held keeping better screening process in mind.”

Also, the reports suggest that the delay has taken place because of the discussion on the approval status of the CVC Capital Partners who were dragged under controversy after buying the Ahmedabad franchise.

"IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in the first week of February as Bangalore and Hyderabad are the frontrunners to host the mega event," as suggested by reports.

Meanwhile, the 8 old franchise have already retained their players for their franchise. As per BCCI, the franchises were given a packet of Rs 33 crores with the following break-up INR 15 crore, INR 11 crore and INR 7 crore for the first, second and third players, respectively. Also, among the three players, two have to be Indian.

The Lucknow franchise has already selected Andy Flowers and Gautam Gambhir as the staff of the franchise with Flower as the head coach and Gambhir as a mentor. According to Cricbuzz, the IPL 2022 is most likely to begin from April 2 in Chennai. However, the official announcement of the dates is also awaited.

Posted By: Ashita Singh