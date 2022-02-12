Bengaluru | Jagran Sports Desk: The mega auction for the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) began today in Bengaluru with nearly 600 players in the fray to go under the hammer. The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event. The highest base price is Rs 2 crore and there are some big Indian and overseas players who are part of the list. Several young Indian stars like Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar and Deepak Hooda are expected to go for big bucks.
Here is the full list of sold and unsold players:
Shikhar Dhawan: Punjab Kings for Rs 8.5 crore
Ravichandran Ashwin: Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore
Pat Cummins: Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.5 crore
Kagiso Rabada: Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore
Trent Boult: Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore
Shreyas Iyer: Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore
Mohammad Shami: Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore
Faf du Plessis: Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore
Quinton de Kock: Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 6.75 crore
David Warner: Delhi Capital for Rs 6.25 crore
Shimron Hetmyer: Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore
Manish Pandey: Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 4.6 crore
Robin Uthappa: Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore
Jason Roy: Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore
David Miller: Unsold
Steve Smith: Unsold
Suresh Raina: Unsold
Devdutt Padikkal: Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore
Dwayne Bravo: Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.40 crore
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan