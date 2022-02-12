Bengaluru | Jagran Sports Desk: The mega auction for the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) began today in Bengaluru with nearly 600 players in the fray to go under the hammer. The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event. The highest base price is Rs 2 crore and there are some big Indian and overseas players who are part of the list. Several young Indian stars like Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar and Deepak Hooda are expected to go for big bucks.

Here is the full list of sold and unsold players:

Shikhar Dhawan: Punjab Kings for Rs 8.5 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin: Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore

Pat Cummins: Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.5 crore

Kagiso Rabada: Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore

Trent Boult: Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore

Shreyas Iyer: Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore

Mohammad Shami: Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore

Faf du Plessis: Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore

Quinton de Kock: Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 6.75 crore

David Warner: Delhi Capital for Rs 6.25 crore

Shimron Hetmyer: Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore

Manish Pandey: Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 4.6 crore

Robin Uthappa: Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore

Jason Roy: Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore

David Miller: Unsold

Steve Smith: Unsold

Suresh Raina: Unsold

Devdutt Padikkal: Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore

Dwayne Bravo: Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.40 crore

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan