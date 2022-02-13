New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals, RR bought Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 6.5 crore on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Yuzvendra Chahal who played the last IPL 2021 for RCB and was associated with the franchise for a long time will now play the upcoming edition of IPL for the Rajasthan franchise.

On Sunday, RR shared a welcome post for the spinner and wrote "Rajasthan ki Hawa mein Chahal hai." The official handle of RR also shared a screenshot of Chahal’s hilarious chat with the franchise on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his comedy besides being a good spinner. Chahal is considered as the funny one of the team. Extending his funny side, Yuzi and RR who now owns Chahal in IPL were involved in a fun conversation.

In the screenshot shared by RR, Yuzi can be seen asking RR " How they are doing." To which Rajasthan Royal replied in the most hilarious way. The team handle of RR and Yuzi were engaged in gun Banter as they geared up for the upcoming season of IPL.

Talking about RR, they also bought Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, and Devdutt Padikkal among the others on an opening day. A total of 8 eight players were roped in by the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, Meanwhile, they bought R. Ashwin despite having Jos Buttler in the team was a topic of debate in the auction room for a moment.

RR bought Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult’s expertise. The franchise spent INR 8 crore for Boult, while mystery spinner KC Cariappa also returned to RR for INR 30 lakh.

Also, Riyan Parag has signed for INR 3.8 crore. Shimron Hetmyer for INR 8.5 crore and Padikkal for INR 7.75 crore were the other exciting buys by Rajasthan on Saturday. On Sunday, RR bought Odean Smith, and Navdeep Saini till 2 pm. Meanwhile, the auction for the IPL 2022 is still going on.

