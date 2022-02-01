New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. A total of 590 cricketers are set to be bought-in by ten IPL franchises during the two-day mega auction.

Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations, an official statement said.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma