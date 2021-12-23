New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-awaited mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be held soon. As of now, no official date has been announced by the BCCI but several reports doing rounds suggest that the mega auction will take place either in Bengaluru or Kochi in February.

Earlier, it was reported that the IPL 2022 mega auction was to be held on Feb 7 and 8 in Bengaluru But now new reports by news agency ANI suggests that the auction will either take place in Bengaluru or Kochi for this year's tournament. Although, no date has been reported or announced as of yet.

Source known to the development said that the IPL 2022 mega auction is likely to take place in the first or second week of February 2022, reported ANI.

"Most likely it will be in February first week or second week. The venue of the IPL auction will be either Bengaluru or Kochi," reported ANI citing its source.

When asked about the plans of staging IPL 2022 in India amid the COVID-19 and whether there is any contingency plan of staging the League in UAE, the source said, "It is too early to comment on this.

SRH New Coaching staff:

Earlier today, Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara and fast bowler Dale Steyn were roped in by SRH to be included in their franchise staff. Brian Lara will act as the batting coach and Dale Steyn will be pace bowling coach for the franchise in the upcoming tournament.

Former Sri Lanka bowler Muttiah Muralitharan has been roped in as the spin bowling coach of SRH while Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has returned to his role as head coach of SRH and Simon Katich will be Moody's deputy.

Last month, all the existing IPL franchises revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season, and the two new IPL franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad have a budget of Rs 33 crore to pick three players who go back into the pool before the mega auction begins.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Glenn Maxwell are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh