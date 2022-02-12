New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Dashing batter Shreyas Iyer and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur are expected to laugh their way to the bank as two of the costliest buys in the history of Indian Premier League when the last mega-auction commences today. The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

This year's auction might witness the maximum number of Indian million dollar buys (Rs 7.5 crore and above) with more than 10 cricketers set to cross Rs 10 crore bid range and some expected to hit close to Rs 20 crore. While Iyer could be the highest ever auction buy (in the 20 crore range), the likes of Shardul and Kishan (keeper-batter), with their bouquet of skills, can also fetch anything in the range of Rs 12-15 crore or even upwards if some franchises get into intense bidding wars.

- Franchisee Salary Cap left for the 2022 player auction (No. of open player slots, No. of open overseas player slots)

1. Chennai Super Kings: (Rs 48 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

2. Delhi Capitals (Rs 47.5 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

3. Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 48 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 6 Overseas Player Slots)

4. Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 59 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

5. Mumbai Indians (Rs 48 crore, 21 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

6. Punjab Kings (Rs 72 crore, 23 Open Player Slots, 8 Overseas Player Slots).

7. Rajasthan Royals (Rs 62 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots)

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 57 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 68 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots).

10. Gujarat Titans (Rs 52 crore, 22 Open Player Slots, 7 Overseas Player Slots)

- High-end India players to look out for:

Shreyas Iyer

Ishan Kishan

Shardul Thakur

Deepak Chahar

Harshal Patel

Avesh Khan

Yuzvendra Chahal

Washington Sundar

Shikhar Dhawan

Devdutt Padikkal

Deepak Hooda

