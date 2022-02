New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The mega auction for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) successful concluded on Sunday. During the auction, 204 players, including 67 overseas, were sold with the ten teams spending Rs 5.52 billion to build an all-round squad.

However, one question which every cricket fan in India would be asking is "what would be the playing XI of their favourite IPL team?" So, let's find out the best possible playing XIs of all 10 teams:

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, and Chris Jordan.

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, and Murugan Ashwin.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Chetan Sakariya.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Alex Hales, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakrawarthy, Pat Cummins, and Umesh Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Faf Du Plessis (expected captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Karan Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Siddharth Kaul, and Josh Hazlewood.

Punjab Kings:

Mayank Agarwal (expected captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Sandeep Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Umran Malik.

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Sanju Samson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Supergiants:

KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan.

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, and Sai Kishore.

