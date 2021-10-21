New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The owners of the Manchester United Football club are interested to bid in for the Indian Premier League franchise in the upcoming mega auctions. Manchester United is among the football clubs of England and very famous across the world.

Keeping the interest raised by the Glazer family in buying an IPL franchise in mind, BCCI earlier extended the deadline for the purchase of ITT. The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") document available on payment of the non-refundable tender fees on August 31, 2021.

According to an ANI report, it is confirmed that Manchester United Owners have shown interest in buying an IPL franchise for the IPL 2022."Well yes, it is true that they have shown interest and that may be one of the reasons why the dateline was extended by the BCCI. IPL is not just restricted to India, it is a global entity now."

The ITT has been made available to interested parties on receipt of payment of the non-refundable tender fee of INR 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lac Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. All other terms contained in the Invitation document shall be applicable.

For the unversed, Two more teams are going to be part of IPL 2022 and the next tournament will be a 10-team event. BCCI has started the procedures of finalizing the two new franchises. As a result, a mega auction will take place next year.

For buying the teams apart from rising interest from The Glazer family, incorporates such as Adani Group, Torrent Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Hindustan Instances Media, Jindal Metal (led by Naveen Jindal), entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala and others have been picked by the ITT.

Reportedly, BCCI had also allowed foreign entities to buy the ITT and submit the bid on the condition that if they win the bid, they will have to set up a company in India. Cities like Ahemdabad, Guwahati, Indore, Dharamshala among others are favorites right now for the new franchise.

Posted By: Ashita Singh