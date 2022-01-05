New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League 2022 in India is about to bigger and better as BCCI has already added 2 new franchises taking the total number of teams fighting for the prestigious title to 10. Lucknow and Ahmdebad are the two new franchises that have been added in for IPL 2022. Now, Lucknow on Tuesday made its official social media debut on Twitter and Instagram.

The Lucknow franchise made its debut on Twitter with the handle @TeamLucknowIPL. It has already roped some of the former players from the cricket fraternity for its coaching department.

Swaagat nahi karoge hamara? 😉 pic.twitter.com/ha52qmFl8I — Official Lucknow IPL Team (@TeamLucknowIPL) January 3, 2022

Former Zimbabwe Captain Andy Flower as head coach and Gautam Gambhir as Team mentor the franchise also seems to be in the process of signing its first three players before the mega auction begins next month.

The Lucknow IPL team received a warm welcome from followers as till now it has garnered over 300K followers after tweeting a few updates related to Andy Flower and Gambhir. The franchise posted a photo of Gambhir, “Welcome to the official Twitter profile of Lucknow IPL team."

Meanwhile, using a good marketing tactic Lucknow franchise did not create a new account on Instagram but they renewed the old Pune franchise account into Lucknow's which gave them thousands of followers, to begin with.

After a few hours, the franchise posted something unusual and wrote, " For the first time in IPL History, Team's name will be given by you." It asked its fans to suggest names for their franchise as they have not announced any official name of the franchise yet.

For the lesser-known, RP-Sanjiv Goenka group is the owner of the team who won the bidding war for the franchise for Rs 7,090 cr against the base price of Rs 2,000 cr set by BCCI. The RP-SG group earlier owned the Pune franchise in the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons when the likes of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were suspended from the T20 league.

The Pune franchise was named Rising Pune Supergiant then. The team had even reached the final of the 2017 season where it was beaten by the Mumbai Indians.

Posted By: Ashita Singh