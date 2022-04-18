Navi Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 31st match of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants on April 19th. The match between the two teams will be played at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai at 7:30 pm. Right now, Royals Challengers Bangalore is at 3 positions in the IPL points table and LSG is at 2 spots with 8 points each.

Here's everything you need to know about the 31st match of the IPL 2022 between RCB and LSG:

LSG vs RCB: Pitch report

The Pitch at DY Patil Stadium is expected to help seamers and spinners and the ground is not so high scoring as in previous matches. Bowling first after winning the toss would be the ideal choice for teams.

LSG vs RCB: Weather forecast

The temperature at DY Patil Stadium is expected to hover around 31°C during the matchday with 69 percent humidity and 23 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

LSG vs RCB: Dream 11 Predictions

KL Rahul (captain), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis (vice-captain), Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Krunal Pandya, Akash Deep.

LSG vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyansh Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Full Squad:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Finn Allen (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai.

