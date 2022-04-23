Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Virtually out of the playoff race and struggling on multiple fronts, a horribly out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians will need a special team effort to arrest their slide when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a return-leg IPL fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and is languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs.

MI has done well in patches but never looked like a unit, prompting former Australian batter Chris Lynn to stir speculations of a rift within the camp following their last defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. The defeat also handed MI the dubious record of becoming the first team in IPL history to lose its first seven matches in a season.

Lucknow's batting has been led by skipper KL Rahul (265 runs), who had slammed an unbeaten 60-ball 103 the last time the two teams faced off on April 16. He is the second-highest runscorer this season. Another opener Quinton de Kock (215 runs) too has been in a good rhythm. While Krunal Pandya was the top scorer against RCB, young Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda couldn't convert their starts and needed to step up when the going gets tough.

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Timings: The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to assist both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match.

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Probable Playing XI:

LSG: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

MI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Dream XI Predictions:

Team 1: KL Rahul (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Ravi Bishnoi.

Team 2: Quinton de Kock (captain/wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Marcus Stoinis (vice-captain), Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Riley Meredith.

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan