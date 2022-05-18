Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: It was a tough night for Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after they lost to KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by just two runs in a high-scoring thriller here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. With this loss, Kolkata are knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Asked to field first after losing the toss, the Kolkata bowlers had a terrible night after Lucknow scored 210 runs inside their 20 over without evening losing a single wicket.

While skipper Rahul scored a 51-ball 68 with three fours and four sixes, his opening partner Quinton de Kock was the real star, who scored a blistering 70-ball 140. de Kock's innings comprised of 10 fours and as many sixes.

All bowlers of Kolkata had a tough night, especially Tim Southee, who was gone for 57 runs inside his four overs. His 19th over yielded as many as 27 runs with de Kock finding the boundary at will.

On the contrary, Kolkata openers failed to give their side a good start after opener Venkatesh Iyer was dismissed for a 4-ball duck by Mohsin Khan. His partner Abhijeet Tomar was also dismissed cheaply for 4 off 8 by Khan.

Nitish Rana (42 off 22) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 off 29), however, brought Kolkata's innings back on track, giving their side a chance. But the two lost their wickets after their initial start as Lucknow made a comeback.

Big-hitter Andre Russell also failed after getting dismissed for just 5 by Khan. However, when it seemed like all hopes have lost for Kolkata, Rinku Singh (40 off 15) and Sunil Narine (21* off 7) helped their side make a comeback.

In the 20th over, which was bowled by Marcus Stoinis, Kolkata needed 21 runs and Rinku Singh almost pulled it off after hitting 18 runs in the first four balls. However, Stoinis made a strong return on the last two balls of his over, taking two consecutive wickets as Lucknow won by a margin of just two runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Brief Score:

Lucknow Super Giants: 210 for no loss in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 140 not out, KL Rahul 68 not out; Sunil Narine 0/27).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 208 for 8 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 50, Rinku Singh 40; Marcus Stoinis 3/23, Mohsin Khan 3/20).

