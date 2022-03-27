Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: The fourth match of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT). The match, which will be played at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai, will begin at 7.30 pm.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, and probable playing XI of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans:

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium is expected to support the chasing side due to the factor. The average first innings total here is 177. Generally, the pitch supports the batsmen with pacers getting some extra bounce and swing in the initial overs.

Weather Forecast:

The weather in Mumbai is expected to remain partly cloudy on March 28. However, there is no chance of rain. The temperature, meanwhile, will hover between 27 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Probable Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Gurkeerat Singh, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, and R Sai Kishore.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Ankit Rajpoot.

Dream 11:

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, and Avesh Khan.

Full Squad:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, and B Sai Sudharshan.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, and Kyle Mayers.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma