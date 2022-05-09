New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Gujarat Titans will face Lucknow Super Giants in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League on May 10th, 2022. The match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune starting at 7:30. LSG and GT are currently in the first and second spots in the IPL points table. Both the teams currently have 16 points and this upcoming match can likely decide which team will enter the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Here's everything from the pitch report to Dream XI and Probable Playing XI of the match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants:

LSG vs GT: Pitch Report

The pitch at MCA Pune is expected to assist spin bowling. The wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune are known to be batting friendly initially, but also provide assistance to quality spin bowling.

LSG vs GT: Dream XI

1 Quinton de Kock, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Mohsin Khan, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Mohammed Shami.

LSG vs GT: Probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Ravi Bishnoi.

Gujarat Titans: 1 Wriddhiman Saha, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 B Sai Sudarshan, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Pradeep Sangwan, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Mohammed Shami.

LSG vs GT: Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.

