New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in the 7th match of the 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 31st, 2022. The match between the two will be played at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm. LSG and CSK both the teams have lost their first matches and would look to open thier winning account for this season.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, and probable playing XI of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the stadium is expected to help batters and proved much easier surface for spinners. The team batting first can expect score around 160-170.

Weather Forecast:

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be sunny on March 31st. However, there is no chance of rain. The temperature, meanwhile, will hover areoun 35 degrees Celsius.

Dream 11

MS. Dhoni, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Robin Uthappa, D. Hooda, R. Gaikwad,R. Jadeja, K. Pandya,D. Bravo, D. Chameera, A. Khan Bowler

Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner

Lucknow Super Giants: Evin Lewis, KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Full Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, and Kyle Mayers.

CSK: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

