New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will start from March 26, 2022, with 2 new franchises-- Lucknow Super GiantsGujarat and Titans. One of the most expensive franchises Lucknow Super Giants will make their tournament debut with a match against the other new team Gujarat Titans on March 28, 2022. The very first match of the KL Rahul-led team will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM.

Being a new franchise in the biggest carnival of cricket, Lucknow's side is super fresh. The side will have to compete with some of the biggest teams in order to really mark their start. With some impressive buys such as Marcus Stoinis, KL Rahul, and Ravi Bishnoi at the auction, Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to make an impactful start in the IPL 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants schedule for IPL 2022, here:

March 28 LSG vs GT Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM

March 31 LSG vs CSK Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM

April 4 LSG vs SRH DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM

April 7 LSG vs DC DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM

April 10 RR vs LSG Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM

April 16 MI vs LSG Brabourne Stadium-CCI 3:30 PM

April 19 LSG vs RCB DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM

April 24 LSG vs MI W ankhede Stadium 7:30 PM

April 29 PBKS vs LSG MCA Stadium 7:30 PM

May 1 DC vs LSG Wankhede Stadium 3:30 PM

May 7 LSG vs KKR MCA Stadium 7:30 PM

May 10 LSG vs GT MCA Stadium 7:30 PM

May 15 LSG vs RR Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM

May 18 KKR vs LSG DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad:

KL Rahul (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers

