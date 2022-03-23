New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will start from March 26, 2022, with 2 new franchises-- Lucknow Super GiantsGujarat and Titans. One of the most expensive franchises Lucknow Super Giants will make their tournament debut with a match against the other new team Gujarat Titans on March 28, 2022. The very first match of the KL Rahul-led team will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM.

Being a new franchise in the biggest carnival of cricket, Lucknow's side is super fresh. The side will have to compete with some of the biggest teams in order to really mark their start. With some impressive buys such as Marcus Stoinis, KL Rahul, and Ravi Bishnoi at the auction, Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to make an impactful start in the IPL 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants schedule for IPL 2022, here:

March 28  LSG vs GT   Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM

March 31  LSG vs CSK  Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM

April 4      LSG vs SRH  DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM

April 7      LSG vs DC    DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM

April 10    RR vs LSG    Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM

April 16    MI vs LSG    Brabourne Stadium-CCI 3:30 PM

April 19    LSG vs RCB  DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM

April 24    LSG vs MI    W ankhede Stadium 7:30 PM

April 29    PBKS vs LSG  MCA Stadium 7:30 PM

May 1      DC vs LSG    Wankhede Stadium 3:30 PM

May 7      LSG vs KKR   MCA Stadium 7:30 PM

May 10    LSG vs GT     MCA Stadium 7:30 PM

May 15    LSG vs RR     Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM

May 18    KKR vs LSG   DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad:

KL Rahul (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers

