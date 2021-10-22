New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Making it more fun and exciting for the cricket fans, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) had earlier this year decided to include two more teams in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), thus making it a 10-team tournament. Till this year's IPL 2021, 8 teams compete with each other in the cash-rich league.

Now, for two new teams in the IPL 2022, the BCCI will start the bidding process from October 25, 2021. Many big businessmen, companies and even Bollywood stars have shown interest in buying a new IPL team. Even the owners of the English Football Club Manchester United have shown interest in bidding for the two teams.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has not shared any information regarding which two new teams will be inducted in the IPL 2022. However, a report by Dainik Jagran, quoting sources close to the bidding process, have revealed that Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the two front runners for the new franchises in the IPL 2022. The IPL bidding is scheduled to take place in Dubai on Monday 25 October and many business giants across the world are said to have thrown their hats in the ring.

Adani Group, a well-known Indian multinational company, is reported to have bid for the team from Ahmedabad. The two highest bidders will be the owners of two new franchises in the cash-rich and prestigious tournament. Several veterans are also among the bidders for the two new teams. It is also reported that Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may also bid for new teams.

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expecting around Rs 7000 to 10,000 crore from the bidders. The BCCI has fixed the base price of the new teams at Rs 2000 crore. BCCI has also allowed companies with an annual turnover of Rs 3000 crore to bid for new teams. For the unversed, BCCI had shortlisted six cities including Dharamsala, Guwahati, Ranchi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Cuttack for two new franchises in IPL 2022.

