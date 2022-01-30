New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 15th season of the Indian Premier League is going to be bigger than ever. With the introduction of two new teams, IPL 2022 is all set to commence in March-end as per reports. Now, there are some speculations on the venue of the matches but as per the latest reports of TOI, the league matches of IPL 2022 will be played in Maharashtra while the playoffs will be played in Gujarat.

Earlier it was suggested that IPL 2022 might be shifted to UAE or South Africa but, it is reported otherwise. According to the reports brought in light, CCI president Premal Udani said, "Yes, I believe the IPL is coming to CCI, and we would be very glad to host it."

For now, it is almost done that the league stage of the forthcoming edition of the IPL will be held at three venues in Mumbai-- the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India, the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the MCA stadium in Pune whereas the playoffs could be held the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also, It was reported that BCCI will hold this forthcoming edition of the IPL behind closed doors owing it the Novel coronavirus but now an alternate report suggests that after all BCCI might allow 'some crowd' in the league stages of the tournament, only if the number of active cases lessens in Mumbai.

As per the TOI reports, "50 percent capacity can be allowed which means the corporate boxes and the press boxes can be filled up for that."

IPL 2022 will see a total of 10 teams participating in the tournament. With Ahmedabad and Lucknow Super Giants the event got bigger. Earlier, the Ahmedabad franchise picked three players Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and added them to their pool. On the other hand, Lucknow picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, The much-awaited auction for the upcoming edition of IPL 2022 is all set to be done on February 12 and February 13 in Bangalore. In the auction approx 1214 players will go under the hammer for the 2 day event.

Posted By: Ashita Singh