New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was named as captain of Team Ahmedabad on Friday. Pandya’s top order counterpart from Team India, KL Rahul was announced as captain of Lucknow IPL team.

Ahmedabad and Lucknow are two latest franchises for Indian Premier League that will begin playing in the annual showpiece league event starting this year.

KL Rahul led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2020 and 2021. While he couldn’t captain Punjab to a title win, during his 4-year stint Rahul scored 659 runs in IPL 2018, 593 runs in 2019, 670 runs in 2020 and 626 runs in 2021 respectively.

While Pandya was picked by Ahmedabad franchise for Rs 15 crore, KL Rahul became the part of Lucknow-based IPL team for Rs 17 Crore. Rahul, at Rs 17 crore for Lucknow, is now the most expensive player among the 10 IPL teams.

We wanted to retain Rahul: PBKS’ head coach Anil Kumble

As per PBKS' head coach Anil Kumble, the franchise wanted to retain KL Rahul but Rahul himself decided to go into the auction. "Obviously we wanted to retain him, that is one of the reasons we chose him as captain two years back. But he decided to go into the auction. We respect that, we honour his decision. It's the player's prerogative," Anil Kumble told Star Sports.

Along with KL Rahul, the Lucknow-based IPL franchise signed Marcus Stoinis for 9.2 crore and Rs 4 crore for leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Ahmedabad also paid Rs 15 Crore to rope in Rashid Khan. India batter Shubman Gill, for Rs 8 crore became the third pick for Ahmedabad. Former South Africa cricketer Gary Kirsten, who was the head coach of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team, was earlier announced as mentor by Team Ahmedabad.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma