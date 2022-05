New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In the 47th match of the 15th edition of Indian Premier League 2022, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will play against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals on May 2nd. The match between the two franchises will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 pm. The same will be broadcasted on the Star Sports channel on television and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Till now, KKR and RR have played 26 matches, wherein KKR won 13 and RR won 12 and 1 match tied.

Here's everything from the pitch report, Dream 11 for the match between Kolkata and Rajasthan:

KKR vs RR: Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Mumbai is a batter friendly pitch. As per previous games, toss-winning teams choosing bowling first will have an added advantage. Teams can expect high-scoring matches at Wankhede.

KKR vs RR: Dream 11 Prediction

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Narine, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs RR: Probable Playing 11

KKR: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

RR:Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell/ Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

KKR vs RR: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, VarunChakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Andrew Tye, James Neesham.

Posted By: Ashita Singh