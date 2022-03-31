New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will face Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings in the 7th match of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 1st, 2022. This match will begin at 7.30 pm and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. PBKS had won the previous match from RCB while KKR had lost their last match against the same team. In this match, PBKS would look to continue their winning streak while KKR will try to get back on track.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, and probable playing XI of the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders:

Pitch Report

Wankhede is a high-scoring ground and the pitch of that stadium is expected to favour batters it is expected that teaming batting second will be an advantage.

Weather Forecast

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be sunny on April 1st. There is no chance of rain. The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Dream 11 Prediction

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sheldon Jackson, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Shahrukh Khan, Sunil Narine, Odean Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Rahul Chahar

Probable Playing XI:

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

Full Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Benny Howell, Nathan Ellis.

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Baba Indirajith, Aman Hakim Khan, Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Sam Billings (wicket-keeper), Sheldon Jackson (wicket-keeper), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratene, Sunil Narine, Rashik Salam, Varun Chakravarthy, and Umesh Yadav.

Posted By: Ashita Singh