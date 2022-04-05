New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With hopes to consolidate its position on the points table, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Mumbai Indians have been the most successful side in the IPL, winning the trophy five times under Rohit. However, they have failed to open their account this time till now, losing first two games to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Mumbai would hope to turn the tide in their third game of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders. The game, which will begin at 7.30 am, will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Following is everything you need to know about the 14th match of IPL 2022 between KKR and MI:

Weather Forecast:

The temperature in Pune is expected to hover between 23 to 40 degrees Celsius on April 6 with humidity levels rising to 32 per cent. The wind speed and precipitation level are expected to be around 16 km/hour and 20 per cent respectively.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is expected to help both the pacers and batsmen. The pacers will get some pace and bounce initially, while the batsmen are expected to get some assistance in the later part of the game.

Dream 11 Prediction:

Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Thilak Varma, Kieron Pollard (vice-captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Umesh Yadav.

Probable Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Thilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shivam Mavi.

Full Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewlad Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Daniel Sams, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, and Basil Thampi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Baba Indirajith, Aman Hakim Khan, Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Sam Billings (wicket-keeper), Sheldon Jackson (wicket-keeper), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratene, Sunil Narine, Rashik Salam, Varun Chakravarthy, and Umesh Yadav.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma