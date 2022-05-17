Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: On May 18th, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Lucknow Super Giants in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League. The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai at 7:30. LSG has almost reserved their berth in the IPL Playoffs while KKR is on the verge of exiting the qualifiers race if they lose a match against LSG.

Here's everything you need to know about the 66th match of IPL between KKR and LSG:

KKR vs LSG: Pitch Report

The Pitch is expected to bounce a little more than in the first half of the season with the tracks tiring out and becoming slower. Despite the pitches turning, batsmen have their chance to get big scores once they are set on the wicket.

KKR vs LSG: Weather Forecast

The mercury is expected to be around 28 degrees Celcius with 76% humidity. There is no threat of rain as the conditions for the game are expected to be clear and very warm.

KKR vs LSG: Dream 11

1 KL Rahul, 2 Venkatesh Iyer, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Nitish Rana, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Sam Billings, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Sunil Narine, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Avesh Khan.

KKR vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Aaron Finch / Baba Indrajith, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Andre Russell, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Sam Billings (wk), 8 Umesh Yadav, 9 Sunil Narine, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs LSG: Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Baba Indrajith, Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins (ruled out of IPL 2022), Aaron Finch.

