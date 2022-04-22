Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to bring their flagging campaign back on track when they face leaders Gujarat Titans in the IPL at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. Having suffered three defeats in a row, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit has slipped to seventh in the table and the task gets tougher against the Titans, who have been a revelation in their maiden season.

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have been firing on all cylinders, with their batting prowess and bowling might. Pandya pulled out of their last match against Chennai Super Kings owing to a groin injury but it was business as usual for the Titans as stand-in skipper Rashid Khan led the team to a three-wicket win over the four-time champions.

The onus would be on Kolkata's bowlers to seize the momentum and stop the Titans' three-match winning run. KKR's pace attack led by Pat Cummins and Umesh Yadav and spinner Varun Chakravarthy (30 runs from two overs) were taken to the cleaners by the Rajasthan Royals batters in their last match. It remains to be seen if the team think-tank would bring back Tim Southee in the XI as the key lies in getting early breakthroughs and giving Sunil Narine a perfect stage to restrict the flow of runs.

IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Match Details:

Timings: The match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

Where to Watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Pitch Report:

The pitch at DY Patil Sports Academy is likely to play neutral and favour both batsmen and bowlers. As per earlier games, pacers are likely to get assisted by the pitch and spinners might get help in the later part.

IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Probable Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Dream XI Predictions:

Hardik Pandya (C), Andre Russell (VC), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Aaron Finch, David Miller, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan

IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan